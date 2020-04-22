Global  

Triumph Foods 3rd COVID 19 Case (4-22-20)

Triumph Foods 3rd COVID 19 Case (4-22-20)
Triumph Foods 3rd COVID 19 Case (4-22-20)
Triumph Foods 3rd COVID 19 Case (4-22-20)

Officials are telling their employees of a 3rd employee that has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

The information came out in a release to employees this afternoon.

It said this latest individual was identified by the company as part of a group that was at risk related to the first two cases that we learned of yesterday.

They say this individual has not been at the facility since april 13th.

