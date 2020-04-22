Florida Aquarium Makes Breakthrough That Will Help Save 'America's Great Barrier Reef' Off Florida Keys Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:30s - Published now Florida Aquarium Makes Breakthrough That Will Help Save 'America's Great Barrier Reef' Off Florida Keys The Florida Aquarium has made a breakthrough that will help save "America's Great Barrier Reef," the third largest coral reef in the world and is found just off the coast of the Florida Keys. Katie Johnston reports. 0

