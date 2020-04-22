Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn grace cover of People's The Beautiful Issue

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn grace cover of People's The Beautiful Issue

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn grace cover of People's The Beautiful Issue

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn grace cover of People's The Beautiful Issue

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and her baby daughter Rani Rose have been tapped to star on the cover of People magazine's annual The Beautiful Issue.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Becka73266384

Becka RT @HuffPost: The star appears with mom Goldie Hawn and daughter Rani for the magazine's first-ever three-generational beauty feature. http… 3 minutes ago

myGOSSland

FandomsCelebsFashion Kate Hudson Hopes People's Historic 'Beautiful' Issue Cover Sends Message https://t.co/TBMdt1APGh #tv… https://t.co/VyoKckl3NK 4 minutes ago

HuffPost

HuffPost The star appears with mom Goldie Hawn and daughter Rani for the magazine's first-ever three-generational beauty fea… https://t.co/Xzm8cilUfV 7 minutes ago

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia Kate Hudson Hopes People's Historic 'Beautiful' Issue Cover Sends Message https://t.co/megThQyTyO 10 minutes ago

CarlosMoralesSv

Carlos Morales RT @iElielSepulchro: Kate Hudson Hopes People’s Historic ‘Beautiful’ Issue Cover Sends Message https://t.co/LUhIxthXYe (Look this https://t… 11 minutes ago

iElielSepulchro

Eliel Sepulchro Kate Hudson Hopes People’s Historic ‘Beautiful’ Issue Cover Sends Message https://t.co/LUhIxthXYe (Look this… https://t.co/hOBaQKji9G 12 minutes ago

RenataBalog

Renata Balog On "Ellen," Kate Hudson unveiled People's first-ever three-generational "Beautiful" issue, featuring mom Goldie Haw… https://t.co/l2haWU0i1J 12 minutes ago

patriciak8191

Patricia Ortego Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Twinned in White For a Joint Magazine Cover https://t.co/4Iwn177zMg 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.