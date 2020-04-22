Blend Extra: Staying Social During Social Distancing

Virtual learning, virtual birthday parties, virtual fun... Oh My!

Tiffany McDuffie, and her son Deuce, share some strategies for kids to flip social distancing into physical distancing and still have some fun TOGETHER.

Purposeful PLAY and Diverse Dining are collaborating for a PLAY & DINE Event on Tuesday, May 5!

It will be a virtual forum for parents & kids to cultivate community, connection, and learn life skills in a fun way on Cinco de Mayo.

For more information, visit VirtualCampPlay.com.