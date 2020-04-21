Senate Intel Report Confirms Russian Interference in 2016 Election The Senate Intelligence Committee released the report on Tuesday.

The bipartisan report reaffirmed the committee’s support for the U.S. Intelligence community’s 2017 assessment.

NC Senator Richard Burr, via statement The panel found “specific intelligence” that Putin “approved and directed aspects” of the Kremlin’s interference.

The release date of the Senate’s fifth and final installment of its report is still unknown, though sources expect it to be 905 pages long.