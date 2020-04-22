Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Obama: Warns Climate Change Will 'Force Far Harsher Changes' Than Coronavirus

Obama: Warns Climate Change Will 'Force Far Harsher Changes' Than Coronavirus

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Obama: Warns Climate Change Will 'Force Far Harsher Changes' Than Coronavirus

Obama: Warns Climate Change Will 'Force Far Harsher Changes' Than Coronavirus

Former President Barack Obama marked the fiftieth year of Earth Day with a message about how impactful climate change could be.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tray24u1

TLC⭐⭐⭐ RT @Julietknows1: @BarackObama Warns Climate Change Will Be ‘Far Harsher’ than #Coronavirus🙄Hmm...He did predict a pandemic back in 2014...… 5 seconds ago

c3y5000

jetsetter24seven✝️ RT @Avenger2Toxic: I rebuke you Hussein. In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit! Barack Obama Warns Climate Change Will… 9 seconds ago

DebbyShultz

Debby Shultz⭐⭐⭐ Stop with your #ClimateChange Bull 💩 People have been screaming that for 3 DECADES Yet, here we are Paying mo… https://t.co/pauOsC41mR 2 minutes ago

Avenger2Toxic

Toxic Avenger 1 I rebuke you Hussein. In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit! Barack Obama Warns Climate Change… https://t.co/BaGzR5NFMH 4 minutes ago

YCensorLilOlMe

NameNowSecret There it is. This: Barack Obama Warns Climate Change Will Be ‘Far Harsher’ than Coronavirus https://t.co/Jo9ZnAmy4B 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.