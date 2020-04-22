Domino's Japan launches tapioca pearl-covered pizza

Domino’s Japan is now giving boba lovers the chance to try their favorite beverage addition as a pizza topping.On April 20, the restaurant chain announced that it would be offering a special tapioca pizza in Japan as a limited time offer.“Black tapioca pearls, baked to a juicy chewiness, on top of a thick layer of mozzarella cheese makes for one hearty pizza!” the company wrote on its website.The tapioca pizza comes with black tapioca pearls as well as double cheese and maple syrup.

It’s available while supplies last.A few adventurous eaters said they’d be willing to give the boba pizza a chance.Most people, however, argued that boba does not belong on pizza.“Everyone who think pineapple on pizza is the worst, I present you something even [worse],” one Twitter user said