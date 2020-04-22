Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Berry’s life

Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Berry’s life

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Berry’s life

Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Berry’s life

Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Berry’s life The actor was filming in character as James Bond opposite the beauty as Jinx when he had to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre on his co-star after her attempts to eat a fig almost ended in disaster.

Halle told talk show host Jimmy Fallon: She continued: Meanwhile, the 'John Wick: Chapter 3' star recently admitted she's enjoying being single so much, she's thinking of quitting dating for good.

She said: She added:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.