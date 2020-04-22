Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Berry’s life The actor was filming in character as James Bond opposite the beauty as Jinx when he had to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre on his co-star after her attempts to eat a fig almost ended in disaster.

Halle told talk show host Jimmy Fallon: She continued: Meanwhile, the 'John Wick: Chapter 3' star recently admitted she's enjoying being single so much, she's thinking of quitting dating for good.

She said: She added: