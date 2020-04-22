Global  

Val Kilmer 'couldn't wait to kiss' Angelina Jolie

Val Kilmer 'couldn't wait to kiss' Angelina Jolie

Val Kilmer 'couldn't wait to kiss' Angelina Jolie

Val Kilmer 'couldn't wait to kiss' Angelina Jolie The actor was delighted to be cast as the actress' husband in 2004 movie 'Alexander' because he'd had feelings for her long before then.

He recalled in his new memoir 'I'm Your Huckleberry' how Angelina was single when they made the movie, having recently split from husband Billy Bob Thornton.

He wrote: He wrote: The 'Top Gun' actor admitted he told 'Alexander' director Oliver Stone he would only make the movie "if the king and queen could have flashbacks to falling hard for each other and storming the castle with passion, before turning against each other." Val was "only half kidding" but the filmmaker "didn't pick up on the humour." The screen legend recalled how "intense" the 'By the Sea' star was.

He added:

