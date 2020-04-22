'Time' to merge women's and men's governing bodies, says Federer

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (JUNE 29, 2018) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF NADAL TRAINING STORY: Roger Federer called on Wednesday (April 22) for a merger between the men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, as tennis wades through a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

"Just wondering ... am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men's and women's tennis to be united and come together as one?" the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles said on Twitter.

"I am picturing a merger between the WTA and ATP.

"I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men's and women's professional tours ..." Tennis enjoys a massive worldwide following but its governance remains fractious with as many as seven associations running different parts of the game.

Besides the ATP and the WTA Tours, the sport is also controlled by the International Tennis Federation and the boards of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Federer's comments on the social media were 'liked' by both men and women players within minutes.

