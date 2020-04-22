Quarantine Cupcake Baking Gets Hairy

Occurred on March 25, 2020 / Woodland Hills, California, USA Info from Licensor: "My family and I decided to bake cupcakes during quarantine because we had never made them before and we were bored.

My youngest daughter and her dad were making the frosting for our cupcakes and my oldest daughter was mixing the batter with me.

The next thing I know my 5-year-old daughter's hair got stuck in a handheld mixer and almost ripped her hair off!

We had to run to the rescue as you can see in the video."