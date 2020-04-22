Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Quarantine Cupcake Baking Gets Hairy

Quarantine Cupcake Baking Gets Hairy

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Quarantine Cupcake Baking Gets Hairy

Quarantine Cupcake Baking Gets Hairy

Occurred on March 25, 2020 / Woodland Hills, California, USA Info from Licensor: "My family and I decided to bake cupcakes during quarantine because we had never made them before and we were bored.

My youngest daughter and her dad were making the frosting for our cupcakes and my oldest daughter was mixing the batter with me.

The next thing I know my 5-year-old daughter's hair got stuck in a handheld mixer and almost ripped her hair off!

We had to run to the rescue as you can see in the video."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.