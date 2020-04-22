New Poll: Trump & Biden Deadlocked

Global  

A new poll has President Donald Trump and Joe Biden deadlocked in six key battleground states.

The poll surveyed likely voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to a CNBC/Change Research poll voters are split over whether they prefer Trump or Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

The respondents are also roughly split over who would better handle issues like coronavirus or the recession.

