Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Shakes L.A. Area Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 00:36s - Published now Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Shakes L.A. Area A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning at 12:03 a.m. Pacific time in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 0

Tweets about this Anthony Hildebrand RT @bakersfieldnow: The magnitude 3.7 quake occurred minutes after midnight and was centered in the area southwest of downtown, the U.S. Ge… 1 hour ago Tulsa's Channel 8 The magnitude 3.7 quake occurred minutes after midnight. https://t.co/B4WrSxJD3C 1 hour ago Meraki RT @News3LV: The magnitude 3.7 quake occurred minutes after midnight and was centered in the area southwest of downtown Los Angeles. https:… 2 hours ago KSNV News 3 The magnitude 3.7 quake occurred minutes after midnight and was centered in the area southwest of downtown Los Ange… https://t.co/YdbjWC8Oxw 2 hours ago CBS 2 News The magnitude 3.7 quake occurred minutes after midnight and was centered in the area southwest of downtown, the U.S… https://t.co/L9zq7Mt5Lk 2 hours ago FOX26 News A magnitude 3.7 earthquake shook the Los Angeles region early Wednesday but no damage was reported, authorities sai… https://t.co/CAoZKQ6nmZ 2 hours ago BakersfieldNow The magnitude 3.7 quake occurred minutes after midnight and was centered in the area southwest of downtown, the U.S… https://t.co/zjKeKo96vi 2 hours ago Randy Wendt US news A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of LA According to the US Geological Survey, a 3.7-magnitude earth… https://t.co/n2Tea1VuYy 7 hours ago