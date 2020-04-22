Global  

Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Shakes L.A. Area

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning at 12:03 a.m.

Pacific time in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

