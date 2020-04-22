Global  

French Montana Still Claims He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:14s - Published
French Montana Still Claims He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar French Montana took to Twitter, doubling down on comments he made about Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar.

French Montana, via Twitter Montana explained that while he believed that he could win a battle with Lamar, there was no bad blood between the two emcees.

French Montana, via Twitter Montana came under fire after he said that he'd be able to "outshine" Lamar in a battle.

French Montana, via Complex Young Thug joined the conversation Wednesday morning.

Young Thug, via Instagram

