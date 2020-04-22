Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Poll: Trump & Biden Deadlocked

New Poll: Trump & Biden Deadlocked

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:26s - Published
New Poll: Trump & Biden Deadlocked

New Poll: Trump & Biden Deadlocked

A new poll has President Donald Trump and Joe Biden deadlocked in six key battleground states.

The poll surveyed likely voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to a CNBC/Change Research poll voters are split over whether they prefer Trump or Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

The respondents are also roughly split over who would better handle issues like coronavirus or the recession.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LiberalGirl357

Emerald Dreams RT @AnaKasparian: "Biden is more electable" they said. Also: Trump and Biden are deadlocked in six key 2020 election states, CNBC/Change… 1 minute ago

Bunnyrum1

Bunnyrum RT @esaagar: Trump edges Biden by a 48% to 47% margin across 6 battleground states, CNBC poll finds https://t.co/loSaVgxSgB 1 minute ago

elihazeleyes

Elianna RT @shaunking: This new poll is gut-wrenching. Trump has now taken a small lead IN ALL SIX battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michig… 4 minutes ago

scatterblack

Stone In My Hand Fuck I warned ya. "Trump and Biden are deadlocked in six key 2020 election states, CNBC/Change Research poll finds" https://t.co/pvgnYmEqwk 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.