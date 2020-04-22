Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Raw Video: Santa Clara County Health Officials News Briefing On Earliest Cases Of Coronavirus

Raw Video: Santa Clara County Health Officials News Briefing On Earliest Cases Of Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 14:22s - Published
Raw Video: Santa Clara County Health Officials News Briefing On Earliest Cases Of Coronavirus

Raw Video: Santa Clara County Health Officials News Briefing On Earliest Cases Of Coronavirus

Santa Clara health officials that the medical examiner's office and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing has confirmed three county residents died of coronavirus infections in February and early March, the first fatalities traced to the disease in the United States.

(4/22/20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dejaablaack

dejj RT @abc7newsbayarea: A jellyfish was spotted gliding through the canals of Venice, Italy. 😯 Due to a decrease in boat traffic, the water is… 48 minutes ago

ViBryant7

Vi Bryant RT @AKA_RealDirty: This Stanford doctor did the antibody study in Santa Clara county and it shows the #CoronaVirus has a fatality rate clos… 1 hour ago

TuxcedoCat

(((RB Blair))) Proud Democrat | Flatten the Curve! RT @nbcbayarea: LIVE VIDEO: The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department will hold its daily coronavirus discussion. You can watch th… 2 hours ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area LIVE VIDEO: The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department will hold its daily coronavirus discussion. You can… https://t.co/nSUWcKJQDt 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.