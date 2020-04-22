Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colin Cowherd dissects why Joe Burrow won't be able to overcome the challenges in Cincinnati

Colin Cowherd dissects why Joe Burrow won't be able to overcome the challenges in Cincinnati

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:16s - Published
Colin Cowherd dissects why Joe Burrow won't be able to overcome the challenges in Cincinnati

Colin Cowherd dissects why Joe Burrow won't be able to overcome the challenges in Cincinnati

Joe Burrow is most likely headed to the Cincinnati Bengals as he is projected to go number 1 in the NFL draft, but Cincinnati has had some seriously difficulties gaining any momentum over the last few years.

Hear why Colin Cowherd predicts that things will go south for Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.