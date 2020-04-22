Global  

Paradise Rebuilding and Recovery: Residential Floor Plan Library opens

The plans are paid for by the Butte Strong Fund and are available to anyone looking to build a home within the burn scar area.

Paradise town council woman melissa schuster joins us for today's camp fire recovery update... she's joining us via zoom... 1) exciting news when we look at the numbers... especially wehn it comes to rebuilt homes 2) a new grant from the butte strong fund... 3) balso want to ge tthe word out about the residentialfloor plan library thank you councilwoman for joining us today for a complete update head to make it paradise dot org... we have a link on our website.

