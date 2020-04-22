Local business gets creative and gives back to Memorial Hospital Foundation

One local company is getting- creative and giving back- to our healthcare heroes.

- sadie janes has been operating- their business in gulfport for- over a decade.- just like most other small- businesses, they took a big hit- when the coronavirus shutdown - most of the country.- but instead of letting these- difficult times get the worst o- her, the owner of sadie janes - decided to create "state- shaped" door hangers to - encourage the community - during this pandemic.

- 5 dollars from every door hange- sold will go to the - memorial hospital foundation- which will- directly benefit our local- health care heroes.

- - "it's encouraging words, it say- stay- strong yall.

In other words it- is to remind those that we all- have to stay strong, in this, - - - - this is something that our- country and our world has never- experienced, and it is- taking a lot out of everyone to- get to that place and we wanted- to give a message of- - - - unity to stay strong."- sadie janes has set a goal to - - - - sell one thousand of the door - hangers which would yeild a 5 - thousand dollar - donation to memorial hospital - foundation.

- to buy a door hanger you can go- to facebook and search sadie- janes famous