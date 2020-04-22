Global  

CEOs Don't Agree With Returning Back To Work By The End Of The Summer

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Treasury Chief Steven Mnuchin said he expects the U.S. economy to reopen by the end of the summer.

According to Business Insider, several CEOs don’t think that’s actually going to happen.

CEOs meeting at Fortune Magazine's CEO Initiative discussed the possibility of going back to work.

One said: "We aren't going to return just because the government says it's okay.” While some think workers may go back into the office by Christmas, other think it won’t be until the second half of 2021.

