Celebrating 50 years of Earth Day! Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 8 minutes ago Celebrating 50 years of Earth Day! Today marks 50 years of Earth Day and while we have been celebrating this day for a while, we have never had an Earth Day quite like this one. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Celebrating 50 years of Earth Day! - today marks 50 years of earth - day and while we have been- celebrating this day for- awhile...we have never had an - earth day quite like this one.- according to earth day dot org- during the first earth day- back in 1970, 20 million- americans, 10 percent of the- u.s population at the time, too- to the streets and college- campuses to protest and demand - new way forward for - our planet. - things have changed a lot since- the 70's and this year we find- ourselves in a global pandemic.- the novel coronavirus has force- industries to - reduce output and familes to- shelter in place, which offical- from plastic free gulf coast sa- might be a positive thing - for mother earth. - - "as we are sequestered in our - homes, praying that our loved - and neighbors are safe and also- watching our- planet heal in this short time- period from basically the - - - - destruction brought by humans. - hope that people are taking som- time to reflect on how really - - - - connected we are to our planet- and how important it is for us- to be good stewards of- - - - our home."- more good news for our planet?- nasa says satellites have found- decreases in one air- pollutant over china due to - decreases in industrial,- transportation and business - activity due to the





