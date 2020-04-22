One-year-old accidentally spends $25 on three onions
|
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:35s - Published
One-year-old accidentally spends $25 on three onions
Do not leave your one-year-old child alone withyour phone.
If you do, you might just end up witha $25 grocery bill for $1.85’s worth of onions.Unfortunately, this is exactly whathappened to Twitter user Jamsoir.On April 20, they shared screenshotsof a £20 (approximately $25) order theirone-year-old daughter Alice accidentallyplaced on Deliveroo for one onion.“Let my one-year-old daughter play withmy phone and she ordered one onion onDeliveroo,” Jamie wrote in the virtualequivalent of an exasperated sigh.Though the onions were only £1.50(about $1.85), Deliveroo charged a smallorder fee of £13.50 plus a £4.50 deliveryfee, which helped bring the total to £20.Thankfully, Jamie didn’t actually seemto be all that upset about the ordeal.“Update: turns out it was a pack of threeso great value actually,” they wrote.Once the delivery arrived, theyeven shared a photo of Alice, whowas “happy with her onions”.Since Jamie’s tweet went viral — to date, it hasmore than 205,000 likes — Deliveroo managedto find out what happened and actuallyreached out to remedy the situation.“Hey Jamie, this is so sweet!
We’d loveto send you the rest of the ingredientsfor a meal and some Deliveroo credit,please DM us and we can send this to you”.With the free Deliveroo credit,Alice requested … more onions(albeit cooked this time).Twitter users are obsessed withAlice’s accidental onion order.“This has me actually loling (likeout loud fr irl),” one person said.“Oh my god, I can’t help butwonder wtf the delivery driverwas thinking,” another user added.“Enough to make you cry ain’t it!” a thirdperson joked.
Enjoy your onions, Alice