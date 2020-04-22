Chipotle admits burrito bowls might not be safe to eat Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:16s - Published now Chipotle admits burrito bowls might not be safe to eat Guacamole costs extra, and you might also get food poisoning.Associated Press reported that Chipotle agreed to pay a record $25 million fine over tainted food issues from 2015 to 2018.The charges pressed against the fast-food chain claimed it caused more than 1,100 U.S. customers to get sick.Chipotle admitted that it was poor safety practices that sickened customers.food was kept at incorrect temperatures, which encouraged pathogen growth.The company said that it is working to retrain employees on food safety practices...and is reducing the number of employees who touch food before getting to the customer.The case is not related to Chipotle’s E. Coli outbreak in 2016.It’s a record-setting fine for a food safety case 0

