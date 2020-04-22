Gov. Whitmer said there will likely be a short-term stay-home order extension Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:56s - Published 2 days ago Gov. Whitmer said there will likely be a short-term stay-home order extension During Wednesday's daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she expects there will be a short-term extension to the current stay-at-home order in place. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this