Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kacey Musgraves Releases Reimagined Version of 'Oh, What a World' | Billboard News

Kacey Musgraves Releases Reimagined Version of 'Oh, What a World' | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Kacey Musgraves Releases Reimagined Version of 'Oh, What a World' | Billboard News

Kacey Musgraves Releases Reimagined Version of 'Oh, What a World' | Billboard News

Kacey Musgraves has released an Earth Day edition of "Oh, What a World," dedicated to our planet and all the heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

just_bangers

Just Bangers Kacey Musgraves Releases Reimagined Version of "Oh, What a World" for Earth Day https://t.co/vn0uCbdruC 2 hours ago

TheWillSanders

Will Sanders RT @PasteMagazine: .@KaceyMusgraves releases reimagined version of "Oh, What A World" for #EarthDay. Listen: https://t.co/mRV5UPXjp0 https:… 6 hours ago

PasteMagazine

Paste Magazine .@KaceyMusgraves releases reimagined version of "Oh, What A World" for #EarthDay. Listen: https://t.co/mRV5UPXjp0 https://t.co/whtKMNOZER 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.