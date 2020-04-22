Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga Lead 79-Track ‘Together at Home’ Album 'One World: Together at Home' compiles all the performances from last weekend's livestream event.

All proceeds will be donated to Global Citizen to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO, via statement Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO, via statement The eight-hour special was curated by Lady Gaga, who also served as the event’s creative director.

The event was hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

It was broadcast on more than 60 networks and nine digital platforms globally.