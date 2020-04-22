Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga Lead 79-Track ‘Together at Home’ Album

Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga Lead 79-Track ‘Together at Home’ Album

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga Lead 79-Track ‘Together at Home’ Album

Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga Lead 79-Track ‘Together at Home’ Album

Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga Lead 79-Track ‘Together at Home’ Album 'One World: Together at Home' compiles all the performances from last weekend's livestream event.

All proceeds will be donated to Global Citizen to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO, via statement Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO, via statement The eight-hour special was curated by Lady Gaga, who also served as the event’s creative director.

The event was hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

It was broadcast on more than 60 networks and nine digital platforms globally.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

uDiscoverMusic

uDiscover Music Hear Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift And More On “One World: #TogetherAtHome” Album https://t.co/5Nr3R1cT4h 28 minutes ago

RaffyDobra

💫✨✝️Raffy Dobra✝️✨💫 RT @LATiffani1: NBC: Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Billie Eilish will perform to support the… 1 hour ago

likeanoldwine

Black Tangerine RT @julitroescovar: Tendremos disco del One World: Together at home https://t.co/mUqou8RU9P 2 hours ago

julitroescovar

Julio Cesar Escovar Tendremos disco del One World: Together at home https://t.co/mUqou8RU9P 2 hours ago

xa2o19

இ*Lust🌺4 Art*இ - 4 high quality content RT @RollingStone: Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga lead the 79-track ‘Together at Home’ LP. Hear it below https://t.co/sdNizcivYP… 2 hours ago

MonstersNation_

Monsters Nation RT @frankiefermi: “With the generous support of artists, record labels and the world’s biggest streaming services, One World: #TogetherAtHo… 3 hours ago

rikwalters

Rik Walters Check out #PaulMcCartney, #TaylorSwift, #LadyGaga as a Part of The 79-track ‘Together at Home’ Album Soundtrack fr… https://t.co/guzwj7RuzM 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.