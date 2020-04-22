In Honor Of Earth Day, Rehabbed Sea Turtle Released Off Marathon Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s - Published now In Honor Of Earth Day, Rehabbed Sea Turtle Released Off Marathon In honor of Earth Day’s 50th anniversary, staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital released a rehabilitated green sea turtle back to the ocean Wednesday in waters off Marathon. Katie Johnston reports. 0

