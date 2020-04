Professional Skier Front Flips From Massive Cliff Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:44s - Published 6 days ago Professional Skier Front Flips From Massive Cliff Occurred on March 1, 2020 / Wolverine Cirque, Utah, USA Info from Licensor: "Professional skier, world record holder, Julian Carr, executes his trademark front flip technique off a 130' ft cliff in the Wasatch Mountains, Utah." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this