Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Portion of Mayor Goodman's CNN interview

Portion of Mayor Goodman's CNN interview

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Portion of Mayor Goodman's CNN interview

Portion of Mayor Goodman's CNN interview

Mayor Carolyn Goodman talked to CNN's Anderson Cooper about the reopening of Nevada during an interview on April 22.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Portion of Mayor Goodman's CNN interview

AND WE NEED TO GET BACK TO WORK.THAT'S IT.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeanMunjoy

Jean Munjoy Portion of Mayor Goodman's CNN interview https://t.co/mAFh9z7OzN via @YouTube. Idiot Las Vegas mayor lmao 7 minutes ago

BMitchell1261

William Mitchell RT @KyleKoster: Added the portion of the interview where the Las Vegas mayor expressed her disappointment that her citizens couldn't be the… 27 minutes ago

KyleKoster

Kyle A. Koster Added the portion of the interview where the Las Vegas mayor expressed her disappointment that her citizens couldn'… https://t.co/Fo72Zl4gcP 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.