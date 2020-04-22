Portion of Mayor Goodman's CNN interview Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:41s - Published now Portion of Mayor Goodman's CNN interview Mayor Carolyn Goodman talked to CNN's Anderson Cooper about the reopening of Nevada during an interview on April 22. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Portion of Mayor Goodman's CNN interview AND WE NEED TO GET BACK TO WORK.THAT'S IT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Jean Munjoy Portion of Mayor Goodman's CNN interview https://t.co/mAFh9z7OzN via @YouTube. Idiot Las Vegas mayor lmao 7 minutes ago William Mitchell RT @KyleKoster: Added the portion of the interview where the Las Vegas mayor expressed her disappointment that her citizens couldn't be the… 27 minutes ago Kyle A. Koster Added the portion of the interview where the Las Vegas mayor expressed her disappointment that her citizens couldn'… https://t.co/Fo72Zl4gcP 1 hour ago