Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published
'Venom 2' Has Been Pushed Back to Next Year The upcoming sequel, which has been officially titled 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage,' was due to hit theaters on Oct.

2.

But due to the current global health crisis, Sony Pictures has announced that the movie will now be released on June 25, 2021.

The 'Venom' sequel is directed by Andy Serkis.

Serkis teased in February that the movie would be "thrilling" but declined to give any specific details.

Andy Serkis, to Metro.co.uk Andy Serkis, to Metro.co.uk

