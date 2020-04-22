Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mayor De Blasio: Fourth Of July Fireworks Show Will Happen

Mayor De Blasio: Fourth Of July Fireworks Show Will Happen

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Mayor De Blasio: Fourth Of July Fireworks Show Will Happen
Mayor Bill de Blasio says the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show will go on.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CJsTweetsUSA

CJ NYC Mayor "There Will Be Fireworks on July 4th" https://t.co/wmIsysNjEa 35 minutes ago

mariaporfy

Maria Porfyratos RT @nytimes: Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday that despite New York City's shutdown, the annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks displ… 54 minutes ago

JohnMaring2

John Maring RT @CBSNewYork: Macy's Fourth of July fireworks will go on, Mayor Bill de Blasio says: "One way or another, the show will go on... There’s… 58 minutes ago

DijanaMaksic

Dijana Maksic RT @voguemagazine: New cases of COVID-19 are being identified every day and New York City remains in lockdown. But New York Mayor Bill de B… 2 hours ago

HalterTop34

Timeeka RT @NYDailyNews: “One way or another, we’re going to celebrate the Fourth of July,” Mayor de Blasio said. De Blasio announced the Macy’s 4… 2 hours ago

AlanHow66885223

Alan Howard RT @ABC7NY: New York City will go forward with Fourth of July celebrations, but in a way that is "safe and smart," Mayor Bill de Blasio sai… 2 hours ago

pizzamon1

twitwit RT @newschannelnine: The coronavirus has sunk major New York City events from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade to the 50th anniversary Pride ma… 2 hours ago

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 The coronavirus has sunk major New York City events from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade to the 50th anniversary Pride… https://t.co/KiZMSdRtxR 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.