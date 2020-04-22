Protesters in Albany demand New York Governor Cuomo end the coronavirus lockdown

Protesters descended upon the New York State Capitol Building in Albany, New Yor, on Wednesday (April 22) afternoon to rally against the government lockdowns imposed by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Some protesters marched on foot and were turned away from the Capitol by State Troopers toward the street.

Some protesters created gridlock with their cars, honking horns, holding signs, and many wearing and flying pro-trump hats and flags.

Police attempting to give a citation were screamed at and harassed.

At one point, someone threw a can from a window onto a woman's car.

Two counter-protesters were spotted, one singing Happy Earth Day.

People associating with QAnon and some gun rights activists were seen.

When asked for interviews, many protesters would not do so until this reporter removed her mask, which she would not do.

Parents brought children, very few people wearing masks, and no one appeared to be following any social distancing guidelines.