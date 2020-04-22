Earth Day 2020

Juan Lucas Restrepo RT @BiovIntCIAT_eng: Now more than ever, the world is recognizing the fragility of our food systems. From farm to fork, the #COVID19 pandem… 2 seconds ago

Adam S Doyle RT @ISS_Research: 250 miles above Earth’s surface, the @Space_Station serves as a great place to mount instruments for studying our planet.… 2 seconds ago

Amazona Tropical Birding RT @UniverCurious: Earth from the International Space Station https://t.co/WxwNWVaf5d 2 seconds ago

Sally Franklin RT @CBC: Quirks & Quarks host Bob McDonald spoke with University of British Columbia oceanographer Philippe Tortell about his new book, Ear… 2 seconds ago

Sumit Srivastava RT @mindthiskapoor: 30 years ago today, I asked my childhood sweetheart, my best friend, and the most beautiful woman on earth to marry me.… 2 seconds ago

Kevin Case Earth is v chill and deserves its own day. #EarthDay🌎 https://t.co/5QjaRRE1Jl 2 seconds ago