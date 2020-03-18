Terre Haute company likely to default on a bond due to COVID-19 - here's what that means
|
"covid-19" has continued to impact "many businesses in our area".
"a local company says"..
It will "not" be able "to make lo payments" until operations resume "due to the corona-virus pandemic".
"this month"..
"pyrolyx" submitted "a notice of bond default" with the municipal securities rule-making board.
"pyrolyx" is located "on the city's northside".
It recently "secured bonds" to build "a 2nd facility".
"the company" uses "old tires" to create "carbon-based products".
In the notice..
"pyrolyx says"..
It has been shut down "since march 23rd".
As a result..
"the company says"..
It's suffered "a significant loss of revenue".
"the municipal securities rule-making board"..
Told us..
It believes "pyrolyx" was the 1st company to file a notice like this "citing the pandemic" in its own filing..
"the city says"..
It is "not" financially responsible for anything