Terre Haute company likely to default on a bond due to COVID-19 - here's what that means

"covid-19" has continued to impact "many businesses in our area".

"a local company says"..

It will "not" be able "to make lo payments" until operations resume "due to the corona-virus pandemic".

"this month"..

"pyrolyx" submitted "a notice of bond default" with the municipal securities rule-making board.

"pyrolyx" is located "on the city's northside".

It recently "secured bonds" to build "a 2nd facility".

"the company" uses "old tires" to create "carbon-based products".

In the notice..

"pyrolyx says"..

It has been shut down "since march 23rd".

As a result..

"the company says"..

It's suffered "a significant loss of revenue".

"the municipal securities rule-making board"..

Told us..

It believes "pyrolyx" was the 1st company to file a notice like this "citing the pandemic" in its own filing..

"the city says"..

It is "not" financially responsible for anything