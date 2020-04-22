Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can st

"a group"..

Has cancelled "an annual event" that supports "breast cancer awareness".

But you can still help "the mission"!

"each year"..

"the wabash valley breast cancer survivors group" holds a day "of carnatio sales".

It happens just before "mother's day."

For decades..

"the program"..

Has covered the cost "of mammograms", "wigs", "ga cards", and "education".

But there will "not" be sales "this year".

It ties back to concerns "about covid-19".

But here's the great thing..

You can still give to this cause.

"first financial bank branches" are accepting "your generous donations".

/////// ////// "just every penny goes towards helping local citizens.

/// we appreciate so much all of the donations and support we have received from the wabash valley."

/////// you can give "a check" or, "money"