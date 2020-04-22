Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Picente pushes back on Cuomo's comments

Picente pushes back on Cuomo's comments

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Picente pushes back on Cuomo's comments

Picente pushes back on Cuomo's comments

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente addressed comments Gov.

Andrew Cuomo made Wednesday regarding localities pushing to reopen the state.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Picente pushes back on Cuomo's comments

Talked about plans to reopen the state, he acknowledged what he says is the pressure local officials are under to reopen businesses...howeve r county executive anthony picente did not like the tone and made sure he made that loud and clear in "his" press conference a short time ago.

"i get the pressure, i get the politics, but we can't make a bad decision and we can't be stupid about it."

&lt;i didnt appreciate the tone today its not about pressure its about doing the job we were elected to do.

And its about respondeing to the people we represent, and its about working together, as we do in other counties around us, as we do each and every day.

He went on to say, there was no playbook from the state on how to deal with this...the local governments were on their own until executive orders were announced.

Also we asked picente if there has been a regional cooridinator named for the mohawk valley for when it comes time to open....and he told me not to his knowledge.

Lets get to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.