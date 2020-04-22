Picente pushes back on Cuomo's comments

Talked about plans to reopen the state, he acknowledged what he says is the pressure local officials are under to reopen businesses...howeve r county executive anthony picente did not like the tone and made sure he made that loud and clear in "his" press conference a short time ago.

"i get the pressure, i get the politics, but we can't make a bad decision and we can't be stupid about it."

<i didnt appreciate the tone today its not about pressure its about doing the job we were elected to do.

And its about respondeing to the people we represent, and its about working together, as we do in other counties around us, as we do each and every day.

He went on to say, there was no playbook from the state on how to deal with this...the local governments were on their own until executive orders were announced.

Also we asked picente if there has been a regional cooridinator named for the mohawk valley for when it comes time to open....and he told me not to his knowledge.

