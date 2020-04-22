Hillsborough County Schools starts 'meal tracker' after parents attempted to sell food online Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:37s - Published now Hillsborough County Schools starts 'meal tracker' after parents attempted to sell food online New rules are starting at grab-and-go meal distribution sites across Hillsborough County. The announcement comes after school officials say people took more than they needed and attempted to sell it online. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hillsborough County Schools starts 'meal tracker' after parents attempted to sell food online FIREFIGHTERS HELPS.NEXT HERE, PROFITING OFF OFCHILDREN.NEW RULES STARTING TODAY WHEN ITCOMES TO THE GRAB AND GO MEALSITES.SOME FOLKS WERE TAKING MORE FOODTHAN THEY NEEDED AND EVEN WITHTHOSE NEW RULES, THE COUNTY DIDMANAGE TO GIVE OUT 670,000 MEALSTODAY.HEATHER LEIGH SHOWING US WHATYOU NEED TO KNOW.





You Might Like

Tweets about this