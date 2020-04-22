'Paint A Picket' celebrates Earth Day, while remembering loved ones

To tellers at "all fir financial drive thrus".
"today"..
People are celebrating "earth day"..
While also "remembering others".
"re-think inc" hosted "paint a picket" "at eden of ryves in terre haute".
It's "a garden" that volunteers use..
To plant and grow food for kids.
All day..
People could "paint a picket of the fence" i someone's honor.
"organizers say"..
It's "a permanent way" to celebrate someone's memory.
/////// "you can drive by here and you can look at the picket, you can think of them.
You can remember them.
It's just a community place for us to remember our community."
/////////////// because of social distancing... "re-think inc."
Is suggesting ways to celebrate "earth day" from home.
"organizers say"..
"now" is a good