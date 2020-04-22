'Paint A Picket' celebrates Earth Day, while remembering loved ones

To tellers at "all fir financial drive thrus".

"today"..

People are celebrating "earth day"..

While also "remembering others".

"re-think inc" hosted "paint a picket" "at eden of ryves in terre haute".

It's "a garden" that volunteers use..

To plant and grow food for kids.

All day..

People could "paint a picket of the fence" i someone's honor.

"organizers say"..

It's "a permanent way" to celebrate someone's memory.

/////// "you can drive by here and you can look at the picket, you can think of them.

You can remember them.

It's just a community place for us to remember our community."

/////////////// because of social distancing... "re-think inc."

Is suggesting ways to celebrate "earth day" from home.

"organizers say"..

"now" is a good