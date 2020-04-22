Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > "Paint A Picket" celebrates Earth Day, while remembering loved ones

"Paint A Picket" celebrates Earth Day, while remembering loved ones

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
'Paint A Picket' celebrates Earth Day, while remembering loved ones
"Paint A Picket" celebrates Earth Day, while remembering loved ones
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"Paint A Picket" celebrates Earth Day, while remembering loved ones

To tellers at "all fir financial drive thrus".

"today"..

People are celebrating "earth day"..

While also "remembering others".

"re-think inc" hosted "paint a picket" "at eden of ryves in terre haute".

It's "a garden" that volunteers use..

To plant and grow food for kids.

All day..

People could "paint a picket of the fence" i someone's honor.

"organizers say"..

It's "a permanent way" to celebrate someone's memory.

/////// "you can drive by here and you can look at the picket, you can think of them.

You can remember them.

It's just a community place for us to remember our community."

/////////////// because of social distancing... "re-think inc."

Is suggesting ways to celebrate "earth day" from home.

"organizers say"..

"now" is a good




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.