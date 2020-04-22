Coronavirus numbers by county: April 22, 2020

Global  

Video Credit: WKTV
Updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties for April 22.

County numbers... we have now gone of the 300 mark at 313 with the 20 new cases announced today.

&lt;change > 31 people are hospitalized, 20 at mvhs, 7 at rome memorial and four outside the county.

99 people have recovered...seven more than yesterday.

In herkimer county...2 new cases for a total of 70.

&lt;change > two people are hospitalized and 37 have recovered...six more than yesterday.

And in otsego county we are up to 57 cases with two new cases announced today.

&lt;change > three people remain hospitalizedand 35 have recovered.

