Coronavirus numbers by county: April 22, 2020

County numbers... we have now gone of the 300 mark at 313 with the 20 new cases announced today.

<change > 31 people are hospitalized, 20 at mvhs, 7 at rome memorial and four outside the county.

99 people have recovered...seven more than yesterday.

In herkimer county...2 new cases for a total of 70.

<change > two people are hospitalized and 37 have recovered...six more than yesterday.

And in otsego county we are up to 57 cases with two new cases announced today.

<change > three people remain hospitalizedand 35 have recovered.

