CDC Director Says Second Wave of COVID-19 Could Be Worse

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published
CDC Director Says Second Wave of COVID-19 Could Be Worse

CDC Director Says Second Wave of COVID-19 Could Be Worse

CDC Director Says Second Wave of COVID-19 Could Be Worse Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield made the comments in a recent interview with 'The Washington Post.'

Robert Redfield, CDC, via 'The Washington Post' Robert Redfield, CDC, via 'The Washington Post' In order to mitigate the extent of simultaneous double outbreaks, Redfield stressed the importance of getting a flu shot.

Robert Redfield, CDC, via 'The Washington Post' Redfield emphasized that preparations for what's ahead must be made by both federal and state governments as well as the general public.

Specifically, he cited increased testing, contact tracing and continued social distancing as essential for fighting the second wave.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 830,000 people in the U.S. have been infected with the coronavirus.

More than 45,000 people have died.

