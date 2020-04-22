Bored, quarantined Illinois friends decide to have even more alcohol-fueled challenge Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 07:30s - Published 6 hours ago Bored, quarantined Illinois friends decide to have even more alcohol-fueled challenge Bored, quarantined friends in Ottawa, Illinois decide to have even more of an alcohol-fueled challenge on April 18. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bored, quarantined Illinois friends decide to have even more alcohol-fueled challenge Bored, quarantined friends in Ottawa, Illinois decide to have even more of an alcohol-fueled challenge on April 18.





You Might Like

Tweets about this