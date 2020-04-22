Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vegas Mayor: Reopen The Casinos!

Vegas Mayor: Reopen The Casinos!

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Vegas Mayor: Reopen The Casinos!

Vegas Mayor: Reopen The Casinos!

In an off the rails interview with CNN, Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman said casinos and hotels should open up, despite the threat of spreading coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bhaney2

Brian RT @AC360: “Wow, that’s really ignorant.” @AndersonCooper clashes with Las Vegas Mayor Goodman after she justified her wish to quickly reo… 6 seconds ago

sandchair

sandchair RT @AhmedBaba_: Anderson Cooper: “It’s the people who are working on the floor who… could become infected….” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodm… 6 seconds ago

retiredmedicwtc

Andre J. RT @secupp: Anderson Cooper just tried to show Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who wants to reopen casinos, a graphic depicting the spread… 8 seconds ago

Winterhatr

LT RT @CNN: “Wow, that’s really ignorant.” @andersoncooper clashes with Las Vegas Mayor Goodman after she justified her wish to quickly reope… 9 seconds ago

Nicoletta08

Nikki Hamm. RT @thomaskaine5: Would you visit a Las Vegas casino if they were open today? https://t.co/GYbSwqq4Xz 9 seconds ago

2angels2love

JustMe RT @mkraju: Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says her city should reopen, including casinos. Asked by @andersoncooper how she would recommen… 12 seconds ago

itsme_norris

Norris Ming RT @washingtonpost: Las Vegas mayor wants to reopen casinos, finding out "afterward" what happens https://t.co/I5sPxMSLOp 24 seconds ago

StevenM60062362

Steven McDaniel RT @joeylaf: @BaddCompani Anderson Cooper just tried to show Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who wants to reopen casinos, a graphic depict… 35 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.