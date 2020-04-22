Vinny from 'Jersey Shore' opened up about struggling with his weight Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:02s - Published 4 days ago Vinny from 'Jersey Shore' opened up about struggling with his weight ‘Jersey Shore’ star Vinny Guadagnino opened about his struggles with weight loss in a new Instagram post.The 32-year-old shared a pair of side-by-side photos showing fans how much he’s changed over the years.Guadagnino went on to describe his numerous trials and errors in dieting...before telling his followers that he settled on a “low carb/moderate protein/high fat” diet, also known as a keto or ketogenic diet.Guadagnino said while he believes the diet is “how our bodies were evolved to eat” it’s simply the plan that works best for him.Methods aside, the transformation seemed to shock many fans, who shared their support for Guadagnino 0

