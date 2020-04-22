Demi Lovato Offers Mental Health Support Amid COVID-19 Pandemic On April 20, Lovato announced on Instagram that she was helping to launch The Mental Health Fund.

The fund, which has raised over $2 million so far, will support four organizations dedicated to offering 24/7 crisis counseling via text.

The organizations are Crisis Text Line, Shout UK, Kids Help Phone and Spunout.ie.

According to the fund’s GoFundMe page, the four organizations have seen a “collective 40% increase” in messaging.

The Mental Health Fund, via statement In a statement to ‘People,’ Lovato said it was important for people to have “guidance,” especially as they deal with the “uncertainty of these times.” Demi Lovato, to 'People' She also reaffirmed that seeking help was “not a sign of weakness" but “strength.” Demi Lovato, to 'People'