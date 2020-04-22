Demi Lovato Offers Mental Health
Support Amid COVID-19 Pandemic On April 20, Lovato announced on Instagram that
she was helping to launch The Mental Health Fund.
The fund, which has raised over $2 million so far,
will support four organizations dedicated to
offering 24/7 crisis counseling via text.
The organizations are Crisis Text Line,
Shout UK, Kids Help Phone and Spunout.ie.
According to the fund’s GoFundMe
page, the four organizations have seen
a “collective 40% increase” in messaging.
The Mental Health
Fund, via statement In a statement to ‘People,’ Lovato said it was important
for people to have “guidance,” especially as they
deal with the “uncertainty of these times.” Demi Lovato,
to 'People' She also reaffirmed that seeking help was
“not a sign of weakness" but “strength.” Demi Lovato,
to 'People'