Virtual concert for UCP residents

Today.... for staff and residents of ucp.

--and he added a personal touch to some of the requests.

Hands....wash your hands... reaching out....don't touch me!

That's gary johnson.

He's used to playing gigs at local bars and the casino.... but today, from the safety of his own home, performed for more than 300 individuals with disabilities who live in ucp group homes.

--the songs were requested by these individuals.

--picks included sweet caroline as you heard.... shake it off.... and the ymca!

The concert was more than an hour....streamed on facebook.

