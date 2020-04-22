Global  

Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan Saved Her Life on the Set of 'Die Another Day' | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan Saved Her Life on the Set of 'Die Another Day' | THR News
"So not sexy," the actress says of the scary moment.
0
