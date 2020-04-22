Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan Saved Her Life on the Set of 'Die Another Day' | THR News

emctsprime Halle Berry Reveals How She Almost Died On Bond Set During Love Scene And How Pierce Brosnan Saved Her via @dailycaller 1 hour ago

9Honey Celebrity It gives 'Die Another Day' a whole new meaning. https://t.co/F63n11fWpb 1 hour ago

U92 SLC 007 SAVES THE DAY! https://t.co/6xHcGRyCT0 1 hour ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Halle Berry reveals Pierce Brosnan saved her life while filming ‘Die Another Day’ | Fox News https://t.co/7DEvEZB41Q 2 hours ago

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © #0849b1e1e00d5f4083613f0a98fc71a1 #foxnewspersonhalleberry Halle Berry reveals Pierce Brosnan saved her life while… https://t.co/dNSxys0tOV 2 hours ago

Joseph Ball Halle Berry reveals Pierce Brosnan saved her life while filming ‘Die Another Day’ https://t.co/GGrLbNT2tB 2 hours ago

The Sun Showbiz Halle Berry reveals Pierce Brosnan saved her life after she choked on the set of Bond film Die Another Day https://t.co/Ul4gK77Y2F 3 hours ago