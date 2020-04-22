On Earth Day, organization says cigarette butts are the most littered item in the world

The first night of the patrols.

Today, april 22nd is earth day.

Cigarette butts are the number one most littered item on earth.

That's according to a tobacco-free organization called "truth initiative dot org".

Chances and services for youth wants to remind you of the consequences smoking can have on your health "and" the environment.

Nearly 75-percent of cigarettes purchased end up on the ground instead of in a trash can.

The plastic filters inside a cigarette can take years to break down.

Littering cigarette butts can be harmful for the land, water and air.

Many other tobacco products also often become litter.

"i think there are still cigarette butts in our community as litter, but i think we're also going to see other forms of litter, like vape pods and then the e-cigarettes themselves, because the batteries are not recyclable either."

Reed suggests organizing a cigarette filter clean-up day after the covid-19 pandemic