Hispanic businesswomen feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ISIMPACTING SMALL BUSINESSOWNERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S TANIAROGERS SHOWS YOU HOW IT'S ALSOHAVING AN EFFECT ON THEHISPANIC COMMUNITY IN OURAREA<< LIZ MACCALL IS A REALESTATE BROKER.

SHE OPENED HERSMALL OFFICE A YEAR AGOPALM BEACH GARDENS.

"WE ARE ABOUTIQUE REAL ESTATE AGENCY.WE HELP PEOPLE PURCHASE,SELLING THEIR HOME OR RENTAL.WE ALSO DO A LITTLE BIT OFCOMMERCIAL." LUZ FRANCYLUENGAS OWNS A PRE-SCHOOL INLAKE WORTH.

SHE HAS ABOUT TWODOZEN EMPLOYEES..

SHE CLOSTHE DOORS THREE WEEKS AGO."WE'VE BEEN ABLE TO PAY THEIRPAYROLL, BUT WE DON'T KNOWUNTIL WHEN." BOTH WOMEN AREPART OF A LOCAL ORGANIZATIONOF 500 HISPANIC BUSINESSWOMEN.THE ORGANIZATION HAS MONTHLYWORKSHOPS TO HELP THEBUSINESSOWNERS.

BUT HELPINGHUNDREDS OF BUSINESS OWNERSBECAUSE OF THE COVID-19PANDEMIC IS CHALLENGING.

"ALOT OF THE AGENCIES, THEYDON'T EVEN HAVE BILINGUALWEBSITES.

IT'S VERY DIFFICULTTO GET ACCESS TO INFORMATIIN A LANGUAGE DIFFERENT FROMENGLISH.

WE ARE LOOKING FOREDUCATIONAL PARTNER."VOLUNTEERS ARE TRYING TO HELPTHE SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS KNOWTHE RIGHT PAPERWORK TO FILOUT.

"ALSO MEMBERS OF THEORGANIZATION THEY HAVE AFINANCIAL BACKGROUND OR A CPAOR A BOOKKEEPER.

WE HAVE COMETOGETHER TO TRY TO HELP THEMFILL OUT ALL OF THISPAPERWORK.

IT'S OVERWHELMING"TRADITIONALLY WOMEN ANDHISPANIC WOMEN IN BUSINESSHAVE BEEN UNDERSERVED." THEORGANIZATION IS HOPING O