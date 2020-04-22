Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lady Rescued after Being Trapped in Clothing Donation Bin

Lady Rescued after Being Trapped in Clothing Donation Bin

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Lady Rescued after Being Trapped in Clothing Donation Bin

Lady Rescued after Being Trapped in Clothing Donation Bin

Occurred on April 6, 2020 / Livermore, California, USA Info from Licensor: "I heard screaming one day driving through 7-11.

I located a screaming lady trapped in a donation bin.

She slipped while reaching in and the weight of her body pressed on the jaws of the bin making it close.

I pulled my car up so she could step on it to release herself and drop on my hood until fire department got there."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FutureMrsWood

Sara RT @EvermoreDog: 10 mth old Ola (M) is a dog we feel is very adoptable; the photos say as much! He was rescued, along with siblings & mum,… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.