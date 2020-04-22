Lady Rescued after Being Trapped in Clothing Donation Bin

Occurred on April 6, 2020 / Livermore, California, USA Info from Licensor: "I heard screaming one day driving through 7-11.

I located a screaming lady trapped in a donation bin.

She slipped while reaching in and the weight of her body pressed on the jaws of the bin making it close.

I pulled my car up so she could step on it to release herself and drop on my hood until fire department got there."