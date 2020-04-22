Global  

Kate Hudson: Family is 'really important' amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kate Hudson: Family is 'really important' amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kate Hudson: Family is 'really important' amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kate Hudson says family is "really important" amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she gushes over her PEOPLE magazine Beautiful Issue cover, which also features her mother Goldie Hawn and daughter Rani.

